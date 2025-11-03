DLC camp arrangements review today

Guntur: Under Secretary of the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW), Pravesh Kumar will visit Tenali on Monday to review arrangements for the Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Camp under the ongoing Nationwide DLC Campaign 4.0.

During his visit, he will interact with pensioners availing the Face Authentication and doorstep DLC services and review coordination among Banks, India Post Payments Bank, UIDAI, NIC, and local Pensioners’ Welfare Associations to ensure smooth conduct of the camp. The Nationwide DLC Campaign 4.0, organised by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare from November 1 to 30, aims to promote digital empowerment and ease of living for pensioners.

The campaign encourages the use of Aadhaar-based face authentication, enabling pensioners to submit their Life Certificates digitally without biometric devices. Special focus is being given to super senior and differently-abled pensioners through India Post Payments Bank’s doorstep DLC service. The initiative brings together key stakeholders Banks, UIDAI, MeitY, NIC, CGDA, Railways, and Pensioners’ Associations to enhance digital inclusion and real-time monitoring through the NIC DLC Portal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat and Constitution Day addresses in November 2024, had commended the Digital Life Certificate initiative for simplifying the pension process and improving the lives of senior citizens across the country.