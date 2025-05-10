DMHO inspects Sriram Nagar Urban Health Centre

Kurnool: District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr P Shanthi Kala conducted an inspection of the Urban Health Centre at Sriram Nagar, reviewing records and reports, and inspecting the vaccine storage equipment, laboratory, and medicine storage room on Friday.

During her visit, Dr Shanthi Kala also reviewed the implementation of the Friday–Dry Day program under the jurisdiction of the 58th Secretariat. She stressed that as part of this weekly initiative, health staff should visit their assigned wards every Friday to create awareness among the public about completely removing water stagnation at least once a week to curb mosquito breeding.

She instructed that all details of these activities be promptly uploaded to the Friday–Dry Day app. Furthermore, if any areas with stagnant water are identified, the particulars should be uploaded to the Vector Control Hygiene app, and follow-up action should be taken through the respective Secretariat Secretary to resolve the issues effectively.

Later, Dr Shanthi Kala inspected the ongoing NCD 3.0 Survey at the centre. She directed the team comprising staff nurses, ANMs, and ASHA workers to conduct house-to-house surveys and complete them expeditiously. The collected data should be uploaded to the NCD 3.0 mobile app, she added. The screening under this program covers oral, breast, and cervical cancers, along with tests for hypertension (BP), diabetes (sugar), and haemoglobin levels. Suspected cases will be referred to the Medical Officer at the Primary or Urban Health Centre for further evaluation and treatment. If necessary, cases requiring specialized care will be referred to the State Cancer Hospital in Kurnool twice a week (Tuesdays and Thursdays) for diagnostic confirmation. Treatment will be provided to confirmed cases at the designated facilities.

DMO Nukaraju, Deputy DMO Chandrasekhar Reddy, ANM P Padmavathi, and ASHA worker M Padmavathi also participated in the program.