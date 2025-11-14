Docs highlight how diabetes has become a silent killer

Visakhapatnam: Marking ‘World Diabetes Day’ celebrated on November 14, doctors highlight the subject ‘diabetes across stages’ and the need to stop and control diabetes at every stage of life.

Expressing concern over the diabetes that is only getting worse, consultant endocrinologist of KIMS Hospitals, Seethammadhara Dr Bharathi Kolla, said, “Diabetes is now one of the most serious health problems we face. Millions of individuals in India have diabetes, and many more have not been diagnosed yet. People often term it a ‘silent disease’ because its symptoms may not show up until significant problems happen. If you don't control your diabetes, it can cause heart disease, renal failure, visual issues and nerve damage,” she cautioned. Assuring that the disease doesn't control a person's life, the consultant endocrinologist underlined that diabetes can be avoided, put off, and treated well with awareness, early identification, and healthy lifestyle choices. With awareness being the key for prevention, the consultant endocrinologist said, “Type 2 diabetes, which is the most frequent type, can mostly be avoided.

Research shows that making a few little modifications to our daily life will greatly lower the risk.”

Eating balanced diet, choosing food that is high in fibre, like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and pulses, giving up drinking sugary drinks, eating processed foods and snacking on deep-fried items, staying active, keeping the weight under check and quitting drinking alcohol and smoking tobacco are some of the other precautionary measures the doctor shared on the occasion to manage diabetes in an effective manner.