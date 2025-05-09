Live
Doctorate for Gnaneshwari
Krishna University (Machilipatnam): Pedasanaganti Gnaneshwari, serving as a contract assistant professor in the Management Department of Krishna University, has been awarded a doctorate degree by Andhra University.
She received the doctorate for her research on “Household Financial and Investment Decisions: A Study Measuring Diversity in Financial and Investment Patterns in Model Families of Krishna District.”
The research thesis was submitted under the supervision of Andhra University professor S Rajani.
Krishna University Vice-Chancellor Prof K Ramji, Head of the Management Department Dr M Sravani and several other professors congratulated Gnaneshwari on achieving her doctorate.
