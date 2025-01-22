Doctors at GGH treat rare ailment successfully

Ongole: The superintendent of the Government General Hospital here informed that their ENT doctors have successfully treated a rare case of Rhinosporidiosis, bringing relief to a 30-year-old woman who had previously undergone two failed surgeries at private hospitals.

GGH Ongole superintendent Dr Jamuna and medical college principal Dr Edukondalu explained that Nandini of Kakinada had been struggling to breathe as the Rhinosporidiosis condition had blocked her nasal passage.

After hearing about the expertise available at Ongole GGH, she approached the ENT department. The superintendent said that the medical team, led by ENT HoD Dr Prabhakar, conducted a biopsy that confirmed a chronic granulomatous infection caused by Rhinosporidium seeberi. She emphasised that Rhinosporidiosis is particularly common in coastal regions and can be contracted through contaminated water bodies where animals frequent. The condition primarily affects mucous membranes, especially in the nasal cavity and eyes.

Post-surgery, Nandini shows no signs of recurrence, bringing immense relief to her family. The superintendent and the college principal praised the surgical team’s expertise.