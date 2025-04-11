Doctors trace rising respiratory illnesses to indoor triggers

Tirupati: Behind closed doors and beneath routine household practices, a silent respiratory crisis is slowly unfolding. The Pulmonology department at Ruia Hospital has been witnessing a concerning shift. A growing number of women, mostly middle-aged and otherwise healthy, are arriving with symptoms of chronic respiratory distress. What’s alarming, say doctors, is that these triggers are no longer limited to outdoor pollutants but stem from within the home itself.

Poorly maintained appliances also have become silent contributors to this health decline. Unclean air conditioners and coolers circulate dust, spores, and allergens, and when such particles build up in enclosed homes with limited sunlight or ventilation, the air turns stale, oxygen-deprived, and hazardous. This is particularly dangerous for individuals already at risk.

“More women are showing symptoms of long-term respiratory distress,” explains Dr S Subba Rao, Head of Pulmonology. “When we investigate the causes, we are not just looking at vehicular emissions or industrial smoke anymore. It’s poorly ventilated kitchens, smoke-filled prayer rooms, and traditional cooking methods using biomass fuels that are turning into major triggers.”

The data speaks volumes. In just the first two months of 2025, the hospital recorded 3,802 outpatient and 472 inpatient cases related to respiratory issues. The profile of patients has also changed: no longer limited to the elderly or those with a genetic predisposition, many of the new cases involve middle-aged women suffering from breathlessness, chronic cough, and worsening asthma.

One such case is that of a devout woman from Chandragiri who collapsed at home after her daily prayers in a small, windowless room filled with incense smoke. In another instance, a woman in Tirupati struggled with relentless wheezing that was eventually traced to years of exposure to kitchen fumes in an apartment with no exhaust fan or airflow.

“Traditionally, we blamed genetics or outdoor pollutants,” says Dr Rao. “But what we’re seeing now is far more insidious. It’s the indoor air—laden with invisible threats like incense smoke and cooking fumes—that is silently eroding respiratory health. Longer life expectancy is also contributing to the rising prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).”

Adding to the problem are subtle lifestyle shifts. Dr Rao points out that diets low in antioxidants, sedentary routines, and prolonged indoor living have weakened the body’s natural defences, making the lungs more vulnerable than ever. However, he acknowledges that public awareness is slowly improving.

As a preventive measure, he stresses the importance of regular health screenings. Pulmonary Function Tests (PFTs) are now being made widely available at government hospitals.

Dr Rao recommends that individuals—especially those over 40, with a family history of tuberculosis or asthma, factory workers, and residents of poorly ventilated or polluted environments—should undergo regular PFTs to catch early signs of respiratory decline and take proper medication including vaccinations, inhalers etc.,