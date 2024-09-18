Donations pour in for flood victims in Andhra Pradesh, Nara Lokesh thanks

In a heartfelt display of solidarity, donations are pouring in for the victims affected by the recent floods in Andhra Pradesh. A collaborative initiative took place at the residence of Minister of Education and IT Department, Nara Lokesh, where significant contributions were made to support those in need.

Among the notable donations, representatives from the Damacharla Srinivasa Rao Friends Association in Guntur generously contributed Rs. 6,01,116. Additionally, Bonam Kanakaiah, Chairman of the Bonam Venkata Chalamaiya Educational Society from Amalapuram, pledged Rs. 5 lakhs. S.Dinesh Reddy, Managing Director of SVR Engineering College from Nandyal, along with College Dean B.Suryaprakash Reddy, contributed Rs. 4 lakhs.

Led by Palasa MLA Gauthu Sirisha, a collective effort from local residents and various organizations yielded a donation of Rs. 2,95,000. Other contributions included Rs. 1 lakh from V. Suresh Naidu of Anantapur and Rs. 10,000 from BJP Mazdoor unit leader Nageswara Rao.

Minister Nara Lokesh expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all those who have come forward to assist the flood victims, emphasizing the importance of community support in times of crisis. He praised the collective efforts of individuals and organizations that have opened their hearts and wallets to help those facing dire circumstances.