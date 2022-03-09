Don't divert teachers to non-teaching tasks: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Education Department officials not to divert services of teachers to non-teaching activities as it would negatively impact the students, while declaring that teachers' training institutes would come up in the new districts soon.

It may be recalled that the State Government has faced flak politically in the past for using teachers' services otherwise.

The schools would also have career guidance cells as the CM has asked the head masters to ensure them to guide the students in opting subjects in higher classes to help them get into education streams of their choice.

Reviewing the implementation of the New Education Policy and the progress of Nadu-Nedu works (the second phase of works begins from March 15) in the schools at his camp office here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister added that the services of highly-qualified teachers must be utilized to improve the educational standards in the schools and a plan of action should be in place for identifying such teachers and for making use of their services effectively. He said subject-wise teachers should be appointed in every school and there should be no room for complaints.

"Let the students learn a new word in English and its usage every day for improving their language skills," he said, adding that the officials should focus on the "Learning to Learn" concept by establishing Teachers' Training Centres (TTCs) in all the 26 new districts to come into existence soon. Facilities in existing TTCs should be improved, he said. He instructed the officials to ensure that better amenities were provided in all the schools under the Nadu-Nedu programme. He said SOPs (standard operating procedures) on maintenance of facilities in schools should be entrusted with the technical and engineering staff in Village/ Ward Secretariats and Village Clinics.

He instructed the officials to start the second phase of Nadu Nedu works in schools from March 15 while directing them to ensure playgrounds in all schools. Vidya Kanuka kits should be handed over to students before reopening of schools, he instructed.

He instructed the officials to take steps to implement plans prepared for development of skills among students in the state and asserted that there should be one skill college in every Parliament segment and one skill centre combined with ITI and Polytechnic college too. He said the curriculum for these would be prepared by the Skill University that would come up in Tirupati.

The officials told the Chief Minister that mapping of schools according to the NEP stipulations was complete and that digital learning would be introduced for high school students from the next year. Each mandal would have one co-education college and one women's junior college and that the students would have a toll-free number for lodging complaints from students.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, Chief Minister's Special Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy, School Education Special Chief Secretary Buditi Rajashekar, CM CPRO Pudi Srihari and other officials were present.