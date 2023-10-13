Don’t fall prey to touts, who offer jobs, DIG to SI aspirants

Kurnool: Mains final written examination for Sub-Inspector posts will be conducted on October 14 and 15, disclosed Kurnool range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) S Senthil Kumar.

Along with SP G Krishna Kanth, the DIG addressed a departmental meeting in Kurnool on Thursday.

According to the DIG, around 8,521 candidates will appear for the SI final written exam. 14 exam centres were arranged in Kurnool town. There will be four question papers, two papers (paper I) will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and paper II will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. On October 15, same timings will be followed for paper III and IV.

The DIG said that there will be two centres at St Joseph Degree College (Sunkesula Road), Sister Stanislas English Medium School (Sunkesula Road), Montessori Secondary School (A Camp), KVR Government Degree College for Women (Railway station road), Government Junior College (Kotla Circle), Brindavan Institute of Technology and Science (Pedda Tekur, Kurnool), Ashoka Women’s Engineering College (Dupadu), Dr KV Subbareddy Institute of Technology (Dupadu), Rayalaseema University College of Engineering (Nandyal road), two centres in G Pulla Reddy Engineering College (Nandyal road), G Pullaiah College of Engineering and Technology (Nandikotkur Road) and Ravindra College of Engineering for Women (Nandikotkur Road).

The DIG appealed the candidates not to believe people, who assures jobs by taking money. He said that the exam would be conducted in a transparent manner and told the candidates to bring their hall ticket and Aadhar card and not to bring electronic gadgets and watches.

He said candidates should be present an hour before at the exam centres and stringent action would be taken on the candidates indulging in malpractice. Help desks are set up at RTC bus stations and railway station for easy location of exam centres.