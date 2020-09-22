Don't go to Tirumala without declaration, TDP tells CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: TDP advised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy not to visit Tirumala to present silk vastrams to Lord Venkateswara during Brahmotsavams unless he gives a declaration as per the age-old tradition.



Former minister and senior TDP leader KS Jawahar said in a statement on Monday that Jagan should not go to the temple if he has no faith in the deity of Tirumala

The TDP leader criticised minister Kodali Nani for his highly objectionable statements that hurt the sentiments of Hindus everywhere. The YSRCP ministers, MLAs and leaders along with their Chief Minister should not come to Tirumala temple if they do not have faith, Jawahar added.

TTD former chairman Putta Sudhakar Yadav, in a statement, demanded that the TTD administration should not scrap the long-established tradition of declaration to be submitted by non-Hindus before having darshan at the temple. If such traditions were tampered with now, it would spoil the overall atmosphere of sacredness of the shrine, he warned.