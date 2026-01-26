Mobilise central funds for state projects: CM to MPs

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed Members of Parliament to make concerted efforts to mobilise central funds for the state’s ongoing and proposed development works. He also asked MPs to remain highly alert during the forthcoming Budget Session of Parliament to safeguard the interests of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party meeting at his camp office here on Sunday, the Chief Minister issued clear directions on the issues to be raised during the Budget Session scheduled from January 28 to April 2. He advised MPs to focus on development opportunities and the resolution of issues in their respective constituencies, and to actively engage with union ministers and senior officials to secure funds from the Centre.

The Chief Minister said that all MPs must participate virtually in the District Collectors’ Conference to be held in February. He identified special packages for North Andhra and Rayalaseema, the Purvodaya project, and the Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar projects as top priorities during the Budget Session.

He informed MPs that a Bill is likely to be introduced during the session to provide legal sanctity to Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

During the Budget presentation, MPs were instructed to ensure adequate allocations for key state projects.

Referring to the Polavaram project, Chandrababu Naidu said revised estimates were already submitted and pointed out that while construction is progressing, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) works must also be completed. He noted that nearly Rs 12,000 crore is yet to be released by the Centre and expressed hope that the project could be completed before the Godavari Pushkarams in June 2027.

On water-sharing issues, the Chief Minister said there was no need for disputes with neighbouring states, reiterating that Andhra Pradesh had never objected to Telangana’s Kaleshwaram project or the diversion of Manjira waters. He asked MPs to firmly present the state’s case on Nallamala Sagar, stating that Telangana’s objections were unjustified.

The Chief Minister also said that construction works in Amaravati have been accelerated and that the second phase of development will commence soon. He revealed that plans are in place to undertake Rs 40,000 crore worth of development works under the Purvodaya project, including efforts to develop a four-lane railway track from Ichchapuram to Tada.

Highlighting the availability of substantial funds with the Railways, he urged MPs to ensure maximum utilisation. He also cautioned MPs against any actions that could harm the objectives of the alliance, either in Parliament or at the grassroots level.

Finally, the Chief Minister advised MPs to closely monitor progress on bifurcation-related issues, national highway expansion, and Sagarmala projects, while also effectively countering Opposition criticism by highlighting the achievements of NDA-led national programmes.