Rajendra Prasad, Murali Mohan among Padma awardees from AP

Vijayawada: The Union Government on Saturday announced the prestigious Padma Awards for the year, recognising outstanding contributions by eminent personalities from various fields across the country. Several distinguished individuals from Andhra Pradesh have been selected for Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards. Renowned Indian American radiation oncologist Dr Nori Dattatreyudu has been selected for the Padma Bhushan, the country’s third-highest civilian award, in recognition of his exceptional services to the field of medical science and oncology at the global level.

The Centre has conferred Padma Shri award (posthumously) on Garimella Balakrishna Prasad of Andhra Pradesh, acknowledging his invaluable contributions to devotional music. The honour will be received by his family members. Vempati Kutumba Sastry has been chosen for Padma Shri in the field of Literature, recognising his lifelong contribution to Telugu literature and scholarship.

In the arts category, Rajendra Prasad and Maganti Murali Mohan have been selected for Padma Shri in appreciation of their notable services and achievements in film industry.