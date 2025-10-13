‘Don’t miss a beat’: Amara Hospitals holds 5K walkathon

Tirupati: Amara Hospitals organised 5K walkathon on Sunday with the theme ‘Don’t Miss a Beat’. The event began at MS Subbulakshmi Circle and concluded at Thimminayudu Palem, drawing enthusiastic participation from over 700 people. The walkathon aimed to raise awareness about heart health and encourage the adoption of healthy lifestyle practices among the public. Participants included students, professionals, employees from Amara Raja Group, IIT and SVCE students, Amara Hospital staff, and several fitness enthusiasts.

Speaking on the occasion, Amara Hospitals Chairman Dr Prasad Gaurineni and Managing Director Dr Ramadevi highlighted the growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide. They urged everyone to incorporate regular exercise, a balanced diet, and mental wellness into their daily routines to maintain good heart health. They also stressed the importance of periodic health check-ups to monitor and improve cardiac function.

Hospital COO Bhagyalakshmi, Dr Venkata Siva Krishna (HOD, Cardiology), Dr Venkatesh Gurajala (Cardiologist), Dr Naushad, Rajendra Chetty (President, Rotary Club), and Sankar (President, Pensioners Association) were among those who took part in the event.