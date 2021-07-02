Don't sell houses and sites, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha tells beneficiaries

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has urged the beneficiaries of YSR Housing Scheme not to sell their lands or houses as such act would be against the spirit of programme. Laying foundation stone for construction 400 houses at Tidco layout in Nanapalli area in the city, he said despite the government facing serious financial crises, the Chief Minister was keen on constructing 31 lakh houses in the entire state.

As the industrial area layout located just half a kilometre distance, the cost of land would be increased 4 times and this place would be transformed as a big village in heart of the city in the coming days, he said. He urged the beneficiaries to construct the houses as government was providing all infrastructure facilities in Jagananna colonies. Mayor P Suresh Babu said that the government has acquired about 115 acres of private land in Nanapalle for constructing 4,500 houses. He said about 26,000 houses were sanctioned for the Kadapa city. Joint Collector Dhyanachandra and Housing Project Director Rajasekhar were present.