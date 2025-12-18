Don’t stay silent on sexual harassment: Women’s panel chief

Srikakulam: AP State Women’s Commission chairperson Dr Rayapati Sailaja emphasised the importance of awareness among women and girl students about laws protecting them from sexual harassment. She urged that no one should remain silent out of fear and instead come forward courageously to report incidents.

Speaking as the chief guest at an awareness programme on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, organised by IIIT Etcherla, Dr Sailaja said that the right to live with dignity and safety is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution. She explained to students that sexual harassment is not limited to physical acts but also includes inappropriate words, gestures, comments, messages, and online behaviour through social media.

She stressed the need for clear understanding of “good touch” and “bad touch” and highlighted that the POSH Act, enacted in 2013, mandates every workplace to establish an Internal Complaints Committee. Only when these committees function effectively can a fearless environment be created, she noted.

The women’s commission chief further clarified that pressuring, threatening, or retaliating against a woman who files a complaint is a punishable offense under law. She assured that the Women’s Commission gives utmost priority to the privacy and safety of complainants. To spread awareness, seminars and workshops are being conducted across the state for women and students.

She encouraged everyone to report any difficulties without hesitation, assuring that the Commission will always stand by them.

The event was attended by AP State Higher Education Council chairman and IIIT chancellor Prof Kotha Madhumurthy, IIIT director K Balaji, administrative officer Dr Ramakrishna, dean Dr Sivarama Krishna and other officials.