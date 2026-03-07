Trump's cyber doctrine targets rivals, boosts tech ties

Washington: The White House released a “Cyber Strategy for America,” outlining a broad plan to strengthen US cyber defences, counter digital threats from rivals and deepen cooperation with global partners.

The strategy says the United States will work with allies, industry, and government agencies to protect digital networks and maintain technological leadership.

Officials say the goal is to ensure that the United States “remains unrivaled in cyberspace.” The plan calls for unprecedented coordination across government and the private sector to defend networks and protect critical infrastructure.

“Over the past year, the United States has shown the entire world that we have the most powerful, sophisticated, and technologically advanced military on earth — and it is not even close,” President Donald Trump wrote in the strategy.

The document stresses that cybersecurity will increasingly depend on partnerships across borders. Washington says it will work with allies and industry to shape global cyber norms and strengthen digital resilience.

“Working with allies across the globe, we will promote US interests and security,” the strategy says.

The policy blueprint comes as governments around the world face a surge in cybercrime, espionage, and digital sabotage. Hostile actors and criminal networks are increasingly targeting businesses, governments, and critical infrastructure.

“Our cyber tools and operators are the best in the world — and we are empowering them to defend America by disrupting and disorienting our adversaries, and denying them a safe haven,” Trump said.

The strategy warns that cybercriminals and adversaries are targeting healthcare systems, financial networks, food supply chains, and water utilities. These attacks can disrupt services and impose heavy economic costs.

“Freedom and safety in cyberspace, however, cannot be taken for granted,” the document says.

The plan outlines six major policy pillars to guide US cyber policy. These include shaping adversary behavior, promoting “common sense regulation,” modernizing federal networks, protecting critical infrastructure, sustaining technological superiority and building a stronger cyber workforce.

The strategy also emphasises modernising federal systems and deploying advanced cybersecurity tools. These include post-quantum cryptography, zero-trust architecture and artificial intelligence-driven security technologies.

Another major focus is protecting critical infrastructure such as energy grids, financial systems, telecommunications networks, hospitals and water utilities. Officials say digital supply chains must also be secured.

The strategy also highlights the importance of innovation in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and secure digital infrastructure. Officials say these technologies will play a key role in defending networks and maintaining US technological leadership.

The document also warns against foreign technologies that enable censorship, surveillance and manipulation of information. US officials say digital platforms and infrastructure must reflect democratic values and protect free expression.

“We will act swiftly, deliberately, and proactively to disable cyber threats to America,” the strategy says.

Cybersecurity has become a central national security priority for Washington as governments and companies face increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks.