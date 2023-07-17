Live
- Salman Khan issues notice against fake casting calls under his name
- Supreme Court to consider referring Delhi govt’s plea against ordinance to 5-judge Constitution Bench on July 20
- ‘Before your heart fails, it warns you’: Experts
- BJP rattled by Opposition meeting: Kharge
- Fashion e-commerce platform Styched acquires sneaker startup Flatheads
- Daily Forex Rates (17-07-2023)
- PL Stock Update - HDFC Bank Q1FY24 - Core earnings miss by 3.7% led by higher opex
- PL Technical Research: Stock on Radar - PNB
- Hans India celebrates 12th anniversary in Vizag
- Tips for Brides-To-Be Planning a Monsoon Wedding
Don’t trust fake leaders vocal about woman’s rights: Poonam Kaur
A tweet by the actress has gone viral on social media and Jana Sena fans and workers has warned her of dire consequences if she continues to attack the party and their leader
Amaravati: Actress Poonam Kaur has asked the public not to trust fake political leaders who shed crocodile tears and demand for the rights of woman safety. Now this tweet by the actress has gone viral on social media and Jana Sena fans and workers has warned her of dire consequences if she continues to attack the party and their leader.
In a tweet on Sunday, Poo0nam Kaur has urged the public to shun such political leaders who pretend to fight for the rights of woman and added these leaders were nowhere when the wrestlers faced brunt in New Delhi for their rights recently.
She criticised the fake leaders of AP for showering admiration and love on women for their own interests.
After reading the post by actress, the Jana Sena fans has targeted her saying she was indirectly referring to Pawan Kalyan and Jana Sena and warned her of dire consequences if she continues to do so.
It is known that the heroine Poonam Kaur who is active on social media and reacts on politics as well as movies.