Don’t trust fake leaders vocal about woman’s rights: Poonam Kaur

Amaravati: Actress Poonam Kaur has asked the public not to trust fake political leaders who shed crocodile tears and demand for the rights of woman safety. Now this tweet by the actress has gone viral on social media and Jana Sena fans and workers has warned her of dire consequences if she continues to attack the party and their leader.







The people who are shouting at the top of their voice about women issues , as if they are highly concerned are the one who did not speak a word for #Wrestlers , beware of fake leaders who concern when it’s to their benefit and convenience.#AndhraPradesh — पूनम कौर ❤️ poonam kaur (@poonamkaurlal) July 16, 2023





In a tweet on Sunday, Poo0nam Kaur has urged the public to shun such political leaders who pretend to fight for the rights of woman and added these leaders were nowhere when the wrestlers faced brunt in New Delhi for their rights recently.

She criticised the fake leaders of AP for showering admiration and love on women for their own interests.

After reading the post by actress, the Jana Sena fans has targeted her saying she was indirectly referring to Pawan Kalyan and Jana Sena and warned her of dire consequences if she continues to do so.

It is known that the heroine Poonam Kaur who is active on social media and reacts on politics as well as movies.