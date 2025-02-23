Door-to-door garbage collection begins

Vizianagaram: With the goal of achieving clean surroundings, the door-to-door garbage collection program was successfully conducted in rural areas of the district on Saturday. As many as 273,681 homes were covered in the garbage collection. As part of this two-day experimental programme, 1760 CLAP Mitras participated in collection of garbage.

As per the orders of district collector Dr BR Ambedkar, monitoring committees were established at the district and mandal levels to oversee the garbage collection programme. District panchayat officer T Venkateswara Rao inspected the garbage collection visiting Duppada village in Vizianagaram mandal. Mandal special officers, MPDOs, EOPRDs, panchayat secretaries, and secretariat staff at the mandal level supervised the garbage collection programme.