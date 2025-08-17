DPO Dr Aruna receives best officer award

Machilipatnam: Dr J Aruna, District Panchayat Officer (DPO), was honoured with the Best Officer Award for her outstanding performance and tireless efforts in the comprehensive development of villages across the district.

The award was presented during the 79th Independence Day celebrations held at the district headquarters in Machilipatnam.

Dr Aruna received the award from Minister for Mines Kollu Ravindra and District In-charge Collector Geethanjali Sharma at the District Police Parade Grounds here on Friday.

In her remarks, Dr Aruna stated that such awards serve as a great reminder of one’s professional responsibilities. She credited her achievement to the unwavering support and encouragement from the employees and staff of the Panchayat Raj department.

Employees and staff of the Panchayat Raj Department throughout the district expressed their joy and congratulated Dr Aruna on her well-deserved recognition, wishing her continued success in the future. The event was also attended by District Revenue Officer Chandrasekhar, SP Gangadhar, and other senior officials.