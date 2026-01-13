Dr Ananda Kumar receives best researcher award

Vijayawada: Dr Ananda Kumar Pingali, Principal of ASR Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, has been conferred with the prestigious Best Researcher Award by Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, marking a historic achievement for the Homoeopathic fraternity. He emerged as the sole recipient from Homoeopathy among 53 distinguished researchers selected from medical, dental, nursing and physiotherapy disciplines.

The award was presented during the inaugural Research Day celebrations held in commemoration of the birth anniversary of renowned scientist Dr Yellapragada Subbarow Vice-Chancellor Dr P Chandrasekhar and Registrar Dr V Radhika Reddy were present.

Dr Pingali’s research focuses on plant-based Homoeopathic medicines addressing female infertility, diabetes and cancer, with publications in international peer-reviewed journals. As Principal, he has also pioneered the competency-based dynamic curriculum in Homoeopathic education. The award recognises his significant contributions to research, education and public health.