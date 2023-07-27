Dr Bindu Menon becomes Secretary General of IEA

Nellore: Dr Bindu Menon, Senior consultant Neurologist, Apollo speciality Hospital has been elected as Secretary General of the Indian Epilepsy Association (IEA).

The Indian Epilepsy Association is a national registered body for epilepsy established in 1970. The appointment was announced at the Epilepsy national conference held at Jaipur.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Bindu Menon said that she has been working towards the betterment for the persons with epilepsy as part of her research, education, treatment and outreach care. The Secretary General post is very prestigious and a very responsible post. She plans to dedicatedly work towards the cause for epilepsy.