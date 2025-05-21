Dr Rama Reddy earns 11 more degrees, takes tally to 61

Rajamahendravaram: Renowned psychiatrist and Dr BC Roy Award recipient Dr Karri Rama Reddy has added 11 more degrees to his name, taking his total academic achievements to a remarkable 61. Addressing the media at Manasa Hospital here on Tuesday, Dr Rama Reddy shared that the latest 11 courses were completed through NPTEL (National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning) between January and June this year. He said most of these courses were passed with ‘Elite Plus Silver’ and ‘Elite Plus Gold’ grades (Distinction equivalent), awarded for scoring above 90%.

He stated that he ranked among the top in eight of the 11 courses. In the previous semester, he topped six courses, which earned him the prestigious NPTEL ‘Mega Star’ recognition, a feat he has now achieved again. He said that these are not honorary degrees or fellowships and he earned each of them by studying and appearing for examinations.

His academic journey includes three doctorates, five LLMs, MBA, MCA, MTech, MA, MCom, and more. Dr Rama Reddy, who is in his 70s, said he completes two to three degrees every year till 2024 and, afterward, plans to take up certificate courses as well.

He said that he enjoys the process of education and he believes age should never be a barrier to learning.

GSL Medical College Chairman Dr Ganni Bhaskar Rao praised Dr Rama Reddy’s commitment, stating that earning 61 degrees at the age of 70 is extraordinary and deserving of national recognition, such as the Padma Shri award.

RSS State leader Oleti Satyanarayana opined that Dr Rama Reddy, while serving as a district Sanghchalak in RSS and continuing his medical practice, has achieved this rare academic feat.

IMA City Chapter Secretary Dr Datla Satish and social worker PVS Krishnarao also lauded Dr Rama Reddy’s achievements during the event.