Live
- It’s war of two parivars, roars Revanth, asks people to lend support to Gandhis
- Revanth claps back at BRS, says only four of KCR family lost jobs
- Palle praises Payyavula for presenting best budget
- 28 Arrested After Attack on Officials in Vikarabad
- Govt urges LG to make 10K bus marshals permanent
- Dr Srirama Murthy elected president of ISO
- No religion encourages activity that creates pollution: SC
- KTR in Delhi to Discuss Allegations of Tender Irregularities
- Satyanarayana takes oath as ex-officio member of TTD Board
- AP govt. to conduct training for NDA MLAs on budget allocations
Just In
Dr Srirama Murthy elected president of ISO
Noted doctor Boddepalli Srirama Murthy was elected as president for Indian Society of Otology (ISO).
SRIKAKULAM: Noted doctor Boddepalli Srirama Murthy was elected as president for Indian Society of Otology (ISO).
He is a native of Akkulapeta village in Srikakulam district and has settled in Visakhapatnam. He performed numerous surgeries related to ear issues.
The ISO yearly sessions were held in Agra in UP from November 8 to 10 where he was elected as president of ISO and he would hold the post for two years from November 11, 2024 to November 10, 2026. Srirama Murthy received the charge as president of ISO from founder president Prof K Ramalingam. Noted otologists from Italy, USA and other countries attended the yearly event of the ISO.
Dr Srirama Murhty held different posts in political parties like TDP and later he joined the Jana Sena Party (JSP).