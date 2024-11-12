Dr Srirama Murthy elected president of ISO

SRIKAKULAM: Noted doctor Boddepalli Srirama Murthy was elected as president for Indian Society of Otology (ISO).

He is a native of Akkulapeta village in Srikakulam district and has settled in Visakhapatnam. He performed numerous surgeries related to ear issues.

The ISO yearly sessions were held in Agra in UP from November 8 to 10 where he was elected as president of ISO and he would hold the post for two years from November 11, 2024 to November 10, 2026. Srirama Murthy received the charge as president of ISO from founder president Prof K Ramalingam. Noted otologists from Italy, USA and other countries attended the yearly event of the ISO.

Dr Srirama Murhty held different posts in political parties like TDP and later he joined the Jana Sena Party (JSP).