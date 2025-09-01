Dr Srujana Devi crowned ‘Miss Visakhapatnam 2025’

Visakhapatnam: This season, ‘Forever Miss India’ crowned Dr Srujana Devi as ‘Miss Visakhapatnam 2025’ as the city winner. A dedicated doctor, Dr Srujana embodies compassion, intelligence, and elegance and bagged the coveted title at the pageant organised by Forever Star India.

As a city winner and as a recognition marking her success, she will now be featured on Google as ‘Miss Visakhapatnam 2025.’ The Forever Star India team congratulated Dr Srujana Devi and looks forward to her journey ahead at the national level during the grand finale in Jaipur, where Top 3 of every State will be crowned.

Dr Srujana is being groomed by Dr Meenakshi Anantram of Razzmatazz. At a ceremony held on Sunday, Dr C Raghav Reddy CMD, Bell Rice Company, BJP leader and Gajuwaka constituency convener Karanamreddy Narasingarao, Dr Yarlagadda Geetha, renowned photographer BK Agrawal, among others, attended.