Draft Industrial Policy to be published soon

Amaravati: The draft AP Industrial Policy (APIP) 2020 will be published by the government very soon. In the new APIP 2020, the government will stress for exports. The agriculture sector will be boosted.

The government aimed at introducing radical decisions which would strengthen the agriculture sector, particularly Horticulture and fisheries. The processing units, export-oriented zones, cold chain storage facilities to be emphasised.

Speaking to The Hans India, a couple of days ago, Minister for Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy informed that the draft policy is almost ready and waiting for the approval of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

After consulting with the Chief Minister, the government will publish it. The government will again consult all the stakeholders in and out of the State before formulating the final policy.

Goutham Reddy said that, at present, Andhra Pradesh is excelled in producing export quality fruits. At least eight or nine most exporting fruits are being produced in our state. If the government will encourage infrastructural facilities for increasing and retaining the quality of fruits like papaya, mango, cashew and others till they reach the destination in the global market.

Agricultural based industrial zones to be developed in the state, based on the local produce, informed the Minister.

He further added that the new APIP 2020 will attract global giants in various sub-sectors of service and industrial sectors. There will be incentives for the manufacturing units, IT and Electronic companies and others.

In addition to that, the government has already enacted an Act, mandating the state to provide skill development to the qualified unemployed youth.