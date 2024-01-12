Vijayawada: “Elders created a platform to act with some morals and values in the drama. The drama should have ethical values to stage. Drama is a teacher, and it guides many people who are really involved in this activity. Mahatma was influenced by the drama. So, in my view theatre should not disturb the traditional values.

At that same moment, we induct the modern technology to reach the drama to the public,” said P Ushasree, a new talented artiste who performed in a play ‘Kalaneta’ in the recent Nandi Nataka Parishad organised by Andhra Pradesh State Film, TV and Theatre Development Corporation. ‘The Hans India’ had an interaction with Ushasree to know her views about the present drama.

Ushasree was born in Warangal to Sudhakar and Saraswathi in 1996. She started learning Bharatanatyam at the age of six under the guidance of Guru Mohan, Hyderabad and gave performances in and around Andhra Pradesh. At the time of her dance performance, the team of the writer-director SV Krishna Reddy impressed with her dance and introduced Ushasree in the movie ‘Pellamtho Panenti’ as child artiste.

Since then, she acted in about 20 movies which include the popular movies like Billa, Yevadu, Prema Kavali, Onamalu, Rajanna, Andru Bagundali Andulo Nenundali, and Kerinta.

Ushasree graduated in fashion design from Osmania University.

Though Ushasree is acting continuously in the movies, she likes to work on stage simultaneously without causing disturbance for both movies as well as dramas. Usha said that she gets more satisfaction while working on stage as it was the mother platform for the TV and movies.

Presently she is acting in the plays like ‘Kalaneta’ and “Swapnam Ralchina Amrutam”. She confirmed that she will act in more dramas in future duly balancing the stage and big screen. Ushasree appealed to youth to encourage the theatre. She also expressed willingness to participate in festivals like Nandi

regularly.