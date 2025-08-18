Live
DRM inspects safety maintenance works
The DRM emphasised the importance of adopting modern technology to achieve improved safety, operational excellence
Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Waltair Lalit Bohra, conducted a thorough inspection of the Sigadam–Ponduru (up line) section on Sunday wherein the advanced safety-related track maintenance works are in progress.
The Rail Grinding Machine (RGM), a vital asset for Indian Railways that ensures tracks remain in optimal alignment and enhances the lifespan of rails, wheels, and other track components through precision maintenance, was examined.
During the visit, DRM Lalit Bohra closely reviewed the functioning, safety standards, and technical specifications of the RGM. He interacted with technical officials overseeing track maintenance to gain insights into the machine’s operations and its efficiency in rail grinding.
Speaking to the officials concerned, the DRM emphasised the importance of adopting modern technology to achieve improved safety and operational excellence in railway infrastructure. Accompanied by senior divisional engineer (East), Sairaj, along with other engineering officials, the DRM checked the standards of track maintenance and safety across the section.