DRM inspects Visakhapatnam-Naupada-Paralakhemundi section
Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Visakhapatnam–Naupada–Paralakhemundi section in the Waltair Division on Saturday. During his visit, he assessed passenger amenities and reviewed ongoing infrastructure developments across stations along the route. He paid special attention to upgraded drinking water facilities, platform shelters, accessibility measures for Divyangjan passengers, Foot Over Bridges, platform raising, enhanced illumination, and other critical enhancements.
At key stations such as Paralakhemundi, Dusi, and Vizianagaram, the DRM evaluated progress on development works, upgrades to circulating areas, cleaning efforts, beautification, and maintenance standards. He conducted window trailing inspection of the section where he keenly observed crucial railway structures such as bridges, crossings, curves, station yards, signalling system and discussed with the concerned officials on improvements.
DRM was accompanied by senior divisional engineer (East) B. Sairaj, senior divisional operations manager A. Avinash, senior divisional commercial manager K. Pavan Kumar, senior divisional electrical engineer MSN Murthy, along with other division officials and staff members during the inspection.