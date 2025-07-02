DRM visits Vizag Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam: In a proactive step towards enhancing operational efficiency and strengthening coordination for freight movement, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Waltair Division Lalit Bohra visited Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Tuesday.

The visit was aimed at reviewing infrastructural facilities, improving freight logistics and business cooperation. The DRM was accompanied by a team of senior officials, including the senior divisional operations manager, senior divisional commercial manager-II, senior divisional mechanical engineer (Freight), and senior divisional engineer (South). The delegation held a high-level meeting with A K Bagchi, Director (Projects) of Vizag Steel Plant, along with other senior plant officials.

The discussions focused on key aspects such as increasing freight quantity, efficient rake management and exploring opportunities to enhance mutual business through strategic planning.

Emphasis was laid on minimising rake detention time and optimising logistics to boost overall operational performance.