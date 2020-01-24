DRO inspects Republic Day arrangements in Eluru

Eluru: District Revenue Officer Srinivasa Murthy has said that the 71st Republic Day celebrations would be held on a grand scale.



He inspected the arrangements for Republic Day at the Police Parade Grounds here on Friday.

He informed that District Collector R Muthyala Raju would unfurl the Tricolour and later speak on progress of district.

Officials of concerned departments have been asked to set up attractive and comprehensive tableau and stalls so that people can understand various welfare schemes of the government.

Students of different schools would present cultural and other programmes on the occasion.