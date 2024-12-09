Live
Drone cameras fortify policing, says SP
Ongole: The Prakasam district Superintendent of Police AR Damodar said that drone cameras fortify policing and play a crucial role in maintaining law and order. He received a DJI Air3S drone camera from T Venkata Rao, an NRI and native of Rajampali village in Darsi mandal, on Sunday.
After receiving the donation from Venkata Rao, who has a desire to enhance public safety and disaster management in the Darsi circle, SP Damodar commended the donation from Ventata Rao as a significant contribution towards modernizing policing efforts in Andhra Pradesh. He said that drones, equipped with advanced surveillance capabilities, are set to bolster efforts in curbing anti-social activities.
He expected the drone to play a crucial role in maintaining law and order, assisting in crime control, managing large gatherings, preventing traffic congestion, and facilitating swift disaster response.
Additionally, he assured the drone would aid in monitoring highways for illegal races, conducting surveillance against drug activities, and enforcing laws against illicit liquor production and public intoxication.
Darsi CI Y Ramarao, IT Core Inspector Surya Narayana, Darsi SI Murali, and PCR SI Prabhakar Reddy were also present during the meeting.