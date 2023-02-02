Drone jet found at Bhavanapadu beach in Srikakulam creates stir

A foreign drone jet created a commotion at Bhavanapadu beach in Srikakulam after the fishermen who went fishing saw a drone jet floating on the water. With this, they immediately informed the Marine Police.

In this background, the Marine Police, who plunged into action, are inquiring about who used it and where it came from. However, the police are coding based on the letters on it and making efforts to find out wheather it is of foreign one or home made. Meanwhile, information was also given to the higher officials of Delhi.





On the other hand, it is reported that scientists use such drone jets in space research, belonging to the Department of Meteorology. Further, it needs to be clarified about who used it. It seems that the East Coast Naval authorities have also taken up the investigation on the drone. However, it does not have any cameras but has some electronic devices that send radio signals.