Drone survey held for laying smart roads

Vijayawada: As per the directives of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, led by Commissioner Dhyanachandra, conducted a drone survey in three municipal circles in Vijayawada for the development of smart roads.

The State government has sanctioned Rs 800 crore for the development of roads. Urban local bodies are also giving importance for construction and development of the roads.

Speaking to media, The VMC Commissioner Dhyana Chandra stated that a comprehensive 17-kilometre survey was carried out using drones across the three circles. This initiative aims to construct smart roads under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The survey is useful to study existing potholes, road dividers, paver blocks, footpaths, and underground drainage systems. The objective of the survey is to construct smart roads.

The Commissioner emphasised that the smart roads project will not only ensure high-quality infrastructure but also explore revenue-generating opportunities through the PPP model. Additionally, the agency responsible for the construction of roads will also handle the maintenance of these roads for one year.

The planned smart roads will span 7.3 kilometres in Circle 1, covering key routes like BRP Road, KT Road, Nehru Road, Kummaripalem Centre, and Sitara Centre. In Circle 2, the project will include 6.2 kilometres along BRTS Road, Sambamurthy Road, GS Raju Road, and Kandrika Junction.

Under the Circle-3 limits, roads to the extent of 4.14 kilometres will be developed. Roads including Guru Nanak colony main road and Pinnamaneni Polyclinic road and some others will be developed. A total of 17 kilometres of smart roads will be constructed.