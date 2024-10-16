Drones pressed into service to assess rain impact in Annamayya district

Rayachoti (Annamayya District): In response to the heavy rains forecast for the next two days in Annamayya district due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, the district administration is leveraging modern technology to assess the potential impact, particularly in low-lying areas.

District Collector Sridhar Chamakkuri has directed officials to take pre-emptive measures to manage the situation effectively.

As part of these efforts, drones were deployed on Tuesday to monitor conditions in areas historically prone to flooding, particularly in Rajampet division’s Railway Kodur mandal.

With the district experiencing rains since Monday and Kodur recording the highest rainfall, the drones are being used to survey critical locations like Settigunta village pond, the Gunjan river basin and flood-affected colonies such as Dharmapuram, Anjaneya and Gandla.

Drones are capturing real-time visuals and images of these areas, helping authorities assess changes in water levels at ponds, rivers and bridges. This technology is proving crucial for monitoring the stability of pond embankments and canals. The footage is also assisting officials in setting up warning signs near vulnerable water bodies to prevent further risks.

Authorities are taking precautions to minimise potential loss of life and property by issuing early warnings to residents of rain-affected areas. Plans are in place to relocate people from low-lying regions to relief centres if necessary. In addition, control rooms have been set up in every mandal and division, with the District Collector regularly reviewing preparedness with JC Adarsh Rajendran and other officials.

A control room has also been established at the Rayachoti district collectorate, available 24/7 at 08561-293006, to address any emergencies during this period of heavy rainfall.