Drought-hit Alur forces many families to migrate

Alur: In a worrying sign of worsening drought conditions, several families from the western region of Alur constituency in Kurnool district have started migrating to other states in search of livelihood.

With inadequate rainfall this year and crop failures due to irregular weather patterns, farmers have been pushed into a severe debt trap. Local residents expressed anguish, stating that the situation has become unbearable as their fields have dried up and harvests have failed.

Villagers said that the lack of effective implementation of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme has deepened their financial crisis. They alleged that despite completing several works under the scheme, the concerned officials have failed to disburse wages on time.

With no source of income, farmers and agricultural labourers are being forced to migrate along with their families to neighbouring Telangana to work as daily-wage labourers in cotton and chilli farms. Many of the affected families belong to Siddeswara Colony in Alur.

The distress is so severe that parents are withdrawing their children from schools to take them along for agricultural work in Telangana.

In some earlier instances, families working at construction sites met with accidents and ended up homeless.

Locals fear a repeat of such tragedies if the state government does not intervene immediately.

Speaking to The Hans India, Nettappa, a resident of Alur, said, “We have no other option left but to migrate. Our crops have failed, debts are piling up, and we are not getting wages for the work we have already done. If the government provides us employment here, we will stay back with our families and send our children to school instead of fields.”

The villagers have urged the government to take swift measures to prevent migration by creating employment opportunities in their native villages.

They appealed for proper implementation of rural employment schemes, timely payment of wages, and drought relief assistance to support struggling families.