Drug peddler gets 10 years RI

Anakapalli: The 9th Additional District Judge of Chodavaram, Hari Narayana, has sentenced Gollavelli Srinivasa Rao to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh in the case of illegal transportation of ganja. In default of payment of the fine, he will also undergo additional simple imprisonment for two and half years.

On July 9, 2015, while Cheedikada Sub Inspector A Koteswara Rao and his staff were conducting vehicle checks at Cheruku in Chettupalle village, the accused Srinivasa Rao, a resident of Cheedikada mandal in Anakapalli district, who was transporting ganja on a motorcycle, tried to flee from the spot. The police immediately arrested him and found 20 kg ganja in a plastic bag on his two-wheeler. Investigation revealed that the accused was trying to buy ganja at a low price in the agency areas near Paderu and sell it to people at a high price in Anakapalli. The police arrested the accused and sent him to remand. SI A Koteswara Rao conducted an investigation in the case and filed a charge sheet in the court. Additional public prosecutor U Venkata Rao proved the allegations in the court.

Based on the evidence, the court sentenced the accused to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs.1 lakh. Anakapalli Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha congratulated the investigating officers, Cheedikada police and the court monitoring cell staff for their dedicated and coordinated efforts.