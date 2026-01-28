‘Drugs Pai Dandayatra’ launched to build drug-free NTR district

Vijayawada: Under the leadership of home minister Vangalapudi Anitha, the NTR district police on Tuesday launched an extensive anti-drugs awareness campaign titled ‘Drugs Pai Dandayatra’ (war on drugs) with a massive cycle rally in Vijayawada. The 35-day-long campaign aims to create a drug-free society by spreading awareness across the district through a 510-kilometre cycle yatra.

The rally was flagged off from the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium by home minister Anitha, health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni, Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao and others. The initiative is being organised under the supervision of NTR district police commissioner S V Raja Sekhar Babu and collector Dr G Lakshmisha.

Addressing the gathering, Anitha said that the government is taking all measures to stop drugs and ganja consumption. She said drug abuse has ruined the lives of thousands of youth and caused immense suffering to families. Emphasising collective responsibility, she urged citizens not only to stay away from drugs but also to immediately inform the police if they come across any information related to drug use or trafficking.

Furthermore, the home minister appreciated the NTR district police for taking up innovative initiatives for social reform. She lauded women police personnel for actively leading the awareness drive and said their efforts symbolised courage and social commitment.

Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav described drugs as a global menace. He stated that narcotics cause as much damage to society as injustice and lawlessness. He said the ‘Drugs Pai Dandayatra’ campaign should ignite public consciousness and help bring a lasting change, particularly among youth.

Vijayawada MP Sivanath alias Chinni praised the district-wide awareness programme and highlighted the crucial role of women police officers in educating people. Eagle IG A K Ravikrishna warned that international drug syndicates are attempting to destabilise the country and called upon citizens to unite against narcotics.

Police commissioner Raja Sekhar Babu said the NTR police commissionerate has launched a full-scale movement against drugs under the guidance of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and DGP Harish Kumar Gupta. He stated that strict action is being taken under the NDPS Act against those involved in drug trafficking, sale, or consumption.

District collector Dr Lakshmisha said the government is adopting a zero-tolerance approach against the transportation of drugs and ganja. He stated that awareness programmes are being organised mainly to safeguard youth and urged the public to promptly inform the police about any information related to drug trafficking. He added that effective measures are already in place, with police taking strict action to curb ganja transportation from other States.

