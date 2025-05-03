DSP leads late-night surprise raids in town

Kadiri: Under the supervision of Kadiri Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), a series of late-night surprise inspections were carried out across Kadiri Town on Thursday night, from 10 PM to 12 midnight. The operation was conducted in coordination with the Kadiri Town CI, SI, and three special teams, along with the Special Party police force.

The raids targeted suspicious and isolated locations, including the degree college ground, junior college ground, behind Nana Dargah, behind Alankan Mosque, Sunnapu Gutta Thanda Water Tank Ground, R&B Bungalow, Kaulepalli Railway Gate, Kanchukota, Joke Palem, Eti Gadda, Kandukunta Narayanamma Colony, Baba Colony, Nizam Vali Colony, Bus Stand, Railway Station**, and other key spots.

Several individuals found at these locations were detained and provided appropriate counseling. The DSP warned that anyone found involved in anti-social activities in such areas would face strict legal action, including the registration of criminal cases, imprisonment, and surveillance through official record entries. This proactive policing aims to maintain law and order and curb unlawful activities in the region.