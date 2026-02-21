DSS marks 20 years of struggle for equality

Vijayawada: Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS), which has been championing the rights of Dalit and Adivasi women for the past two decades, celebrated its 20-year journey here on Friday with the slogan ‘Justice, Equality and Self-Respect’.

Addressing the gathering, national convener Geddam Jhansi described the occasion as a milestone in DSS’s sustained efforts to achieve social, political and economic equality for Dalits and Adivasis.

She said the organisation has consistently worked to protect vulnerable communities from atrocities and to ensure access to quality education for Dalit and Adivasi children.

Jhansi thanked the Social Welfare Department, the PCR Department, the Directorate of Prosecutions and the media for their continued support. She also expressed gratitude to her team members for their relentless commitment.

Senior IAS officers B Rajasekhar, Kaki Sunitha and Udayalakshmi, Director of Prosecutions Byra Ramakoteswara Rao, Dr Swarajya Lakshmi, Ramadevi, Dr Tabitha, AP Transco Divisional Engineer Anuradha and the Resident Editor of ‘The Hans India’ attended the event. Ex-officio principal secretary of Agriculture B Rajasekhar lauded DSS for undertaking initiatives that often extend beyond the government’s reach and urged women to embrace emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, to enhance employment prospects for Dalit and Adivasi youth. He also encouraged a shift towards natural farming for sustainable outcomes.

Kaki Sunitha highlighted the challenges faced by vulnerable communities, noting that legal loopholes sometimes hinder justice under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Coordinators Satyakama Jabali, Roja, Prasanna, Hemalata and Sara were also present.