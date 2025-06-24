Durgesh upbeat on Akhanda Godavari’s tourism potential

Rajamahendravaram: Tourism, culture and cinematography minister Kandula Durgesh expressed confidence that the ambitious Akhanda Godavari Project, taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 94.44 crore, will transform the Godavari region into a major tourism hub, attracting between 15 to 20 lakh visitors annually and generating employment for over 8,000 people.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, the minister announced that the foundation stone for the project will be laid at 10 am on June 26 by Union minister for tourism and culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari.

The project encompasses the redevelopment of the historic Havelock Bridge, the spiritual enhancement of Pushkar Ghat, the introduction of a daily Godavari Harathi, the establishment of an Experience Centre at Kadiyam Nursery, and the beautification of key religious and tourism spots such as Bridge Lanka and the famed Sri Kota Sattemma temple in Nidadavole.

The Havelock Bridge, a 127-year-old heritage structure, will be reconstructed and converted into a dynamic cultural and recreational destination.

Of its 54 spans along the 2.7 km stretch, 25 spans will be developed, each themed individually including zones representing Rajamahendravaram’s history, Andhra Pradesh’s legacy, waterfalls, a glass bridge, gaming zones, a space-themed gallery, urban hot craft bazaar, hanging gardens, a hologram zoo, time travel exhibits, a rail museum, and an aquarium tunnel.

Adjacent to these zones, 10 buffer spaces will be created for visitor amenities.

Durgesh added that a tent city will be set up on the 120-acre Bridge Lanka area beyond the 18th span, and boating facilities will be introduced to ferry visitors to and from nearby ghats. Pushkar Ghat will be developed into a prominent spiritual destination, with a combined vision to make Havelock Bridge and Pushkar Ghat a unified, dynamic tourist attraction.

Kadiyam Nursery, one of the largest nurseries in India, will be elevated into an Experience Centre, with surrounding nurseries at Kadiyapulanka and Pottilanka being upgraded with eco-friendly infrastructure. The historically significant Sri Kota Sattemma temple in Timmarajupalem (Nidadavole mandal) will also undergo beautification under the project.

Additionally, plans are in place to create a Godavari Harathi Ghat at Samisragudem on the Godavari canal and initiate boating experiences in the canal.

Durgesh emphasised that the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is to drive tourism-led employment and wealth creation. Revenue will be generated through entry fees, tourism activities, and retail outlets within the developed zones.

In preparation for the Godavari Pushkaralu, roads, transport, and tourism infrastructure will be upgraded across key locations, he said. He announced that the Oberoi Group has shown interest in investing in five locations across the state, with resort plans underway at Picchukalanka.

Durgesh also stated that Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan made a remarkable speech during the Murugan Bhaktavargal manadu held in Tamil Nadu.

The state government is currently formulating a comprehensive film policy to boost the cinema industry in Andhra Pradesh.

On the political front, the minister strongly criticised YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for making provocative remarks during public tours. He condemned Jagan Mohan Reddy’s approach, which he said encourages conflict and unrest. Durgesh called upon the people to reject divisive politics and support the government’s efforts to establish peace and progress. He also criticised the previous administration for constructing the Rushikonda Palace instead of tourism resorts, which, he claimed, led to a loss in revenue for the tourism department. He noted that the palace’s maintenance is currently causing heavy burden and said a decision will soon be taken to repurpose it for public benefit.