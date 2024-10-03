Dussehra Sharannavaratri celebrations begins at Indrakiladri Temple

The much-anticipated Dussehra Sharannavaratri celebrations have commenced in a grand fashion at the Indrakiladri Ammavari Temple. On the inaugural day, Thursday, temple priests conducted the ceremonial event of the goddess, with doors opening for devotees’ darshan at 9 AM.

As early as 4 AM, enthusiastic devotees lined up from Vinayakanu Gudi in anticipation of being blessed by Ammavari, who will be adorned differently each day throughout the festival. On this first day, the goddess will be presented in the beautiful form of Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi.



To enhance the festive atmosphere, Indrakiladri is illuminated with dazzling electric lights, while the surroundings of the main temple have been adorned with a variety of vibrant flowers. The temple authorities anticipate a massive turnout, projecting around 13 to 15 lakh devotees to visit during the 10-day extravaganza.



In addition to the vibrant celebrations, a total of 6,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure the safety and security of the large crowds. A special highlight this year includes a dazzling laser show celebrating the glory of Indrakiladri, as well as the launch of new Aartis at Durga Ghat, aimed at enhancing the spiritual experience for the devotees.



In a new initiative, police will implement awareness programs focusing on cyber crimes and road safety, providing guidance to attendees on how to remain vigilant and safe during the festivities.



Devotees, particularly those hailing from the surrounding areas of Vijayawada, will embark on the hill journey via the ghat road in three separate queues originating from the Vinayaka temple. The queues will be structured to streamline access, with a VIP quota allowing quicker entry for those who pay Rs. 500, while others can avail themselves of options at Rs. 300 and Rs. 100, along with two queues permitting free darshan.