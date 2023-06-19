Dwarampudi hits backs at Pawan Kalyan

Kakinada: Reacting to the comments made by the Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, YSP MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy criticised latter as a political adulterer. He questioned whether Pawan established JSP for sake of TDP chief Chandrababu. Pawan said that there is not a single key leader in the party.

The YSR leader took a jibe stating that Pawan wrote a book with a person named Raju Ravi Teja and even Ravi Teja also came out of the party and criticised the JSP cheif. He again question whether Jana Sena is working for the people of the State or for Chandrababu. He made these comments in Kakinada.



Dwarampudi said that he had won twice out of three contests, while Pawan lost in both the contests. He said that Pawan does not even have the level to criticise him. He said that Pawan had decided earlier to work in favor of Chandrababu, who understood that he was not capable of winning.



Now he has changed his words again after not being able to negotiate a package with Chandrababu and is saying that he will become the CM himself. He criticised Pawan as an unstable leader. It is said that people do not trust a leader who changes his words.

Dwarampudi said that he is a hero and Pawan is a zero. He said that Pawan’s desire to become MLA and CM will be fulfilled only in movies.