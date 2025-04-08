Dy CM launches Adavitalli Baata in Araku constituency

Paderu (Asr District): Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan on Monday launched the ambitious ‘Adavitalli Baata’ programme in Dumbriguda of Araku constituency, aimed at improving road connectivity in tribal villages across Agency areas.

The initiative, developed with support from both Central and State government funds, is intended to connect remote tribal habitations through a comprehensive road development network.

He said that a total of 1,069 tribal hamlets will be connected with roads with this scheme. Speaking at the launch event, Pawan stated that under the first phase of the scheme, funds will be sanctioned for the construction of 558 roads that will link various tribal hamlets.

He emphasised that the programme will continue until all targeted villages are connected, thereby transforming the landscape and lifestyle of tribal regions.

He remarked that the programme marks the beginning of a new era for the Agency areas, eliminating the need for people to carry patients on dolis, a common practice in remote forest regions lacking motorable roads.

He pointed out the scale of the challenge. Pawan Kalyan shared that out of 2,605 tribal habitations in the State, 1,177 still lack road access. The ‘Adavitalli Baata’ initiative is expected to provide connectivity to 1,069 of these unconnected habitations.

He also mentioned the need for constructing an environmentally-friendly bridge across Chaparai Vagu to improve access in that area. Speaking about local resources, the Deputy Chief Minister praised Araku Coffee for gaining national recognition and noted that 2.25 lakh acres in Araku are already under coffee cultivation. He proposed expanding coffee plantations by another one lakh acres and establishing horticultural zones in hilly regions using MGNREGA funds.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including ASR District In-charge Minister and Tribal Welfare Minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani, Government Whip in Legislative Council Pidugu Hariprasad, MLAs Panchakarla Ramesh Babu and Sundarapu Vijay Kumar, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Special Chief Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar, Commissioner Krishna Teja, District Collector A S Dinesh Kumar, SP Amit Bardar, and RGC Regional Chairman Donnu Dora.

The launch of ‘Adavitalli Baata’ marks a significant step towards inclusive development and infrastructure expansion in Andhra Pradesh’s most underserved tribal regions.