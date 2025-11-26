Dy CM orders study on village secretariats, staff promotions

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan directed officials to undertake a comprehensive study on the functioning and structural framework of the village secretariat system. He stressed the need to examine how various departmental units at the village level should be organised and how secretariat employees can be effectively integrated with their respective line departments.

At a review meeting held on Tuesday afternoon at his camp office in Mangalagiri, the Deputy Chief Minister interacted with a group of ministers and senior officials from multiple departments.

Municipal administration and urban development minister Ponguru Narayana, agriculture and animal husbandry minister K Atchannaidu, home minister Vangalapudi Anitha, revenue minister Anagani Satya Prasad, social welfare minister Dola Balaveeranjaneyaswamy, energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar and women and child welfare minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani were part of the ministerial team.

The discussions focused on providing promotions to village secretariat employees and exploring possibilities for placing them in different departments.

Pawan Kalyan said that while promotions must be given, the integrity and operational stability of the village secretariat system should not be compromised. The government should plan in a way that both objectives are met, he said. He instructed officials to prepare a detailed report on the overall administrative structure, inter-departmental coordination and promotional pathways by March next year. To expedite the promotions process, he suggested that review meetings could be held every month, if required, to identify gaps and resolve pending issues.

Senior officials and heads of departments from GSW, panchayat raj and rural development, social welfare, agriculture, home, medical and health, revenue and finance attended the meeting.