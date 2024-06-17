  • Menu
Dy CM Pawan to take charge on June 19

Mangalagiri: Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan would assume charge as the Deputy Chief Minister on June 19, according to a communiqué from the Jana Sena Party headquarters here on Sunday.

It may be recalled that he had been entrusted with the portfolios of Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Environment, Forest, Science and Technology.

