Live
- Decoded: Why most parents can't make their kids to sleep at ease
- Euro 2024: England need to find way to get best out of Foden, says Richards
- Kannada Starlet Sapthami Gowda Files Defamation Case Against Yuvraj Kumar's Wife
- While BJP holds Delhi govt responsible, AAP blames LG, BJP, Haryana for water crisis
- EVM hacking controversy: Elon Musk will have to be tutored by Election Officer Vandana Suryavanshi, taunts Sanjay Raut
- Netweb launches AMD-based servers from India manufacturing facility
- Minorities need not fear, says Karnataka CM
- Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ Release Confirmed for August 15th
- Indian firms fast adopting Digital Twin tech to boost transformation
- JD(U) slams Rahul over questioning EVMs, says 'efforts being made to stir row over 2024 polls'
Just In
Dy CM Pawan to take charge on June 19
Highlights
Mangalagiri: Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan would assume charge as the Deputy Chief Minister on June 19, according to a communiqué from the...
Mangalagiri: Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan would assume charge as the Deputy Chief Minister on June 19, according to a communiqué from the Jana Sena Party headquarters here on Sunday.
It may be recalled that he had been entrusted with the portfolios of Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Environment, Forest, Science and Technology.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS