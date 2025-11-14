E-autos distributed for village cleanliness

Tirupati: To improve cleanliness and sanitation in villages and panchayats across the district, Collector Dr S Venkateswar handed over to green ambassadors for managing daily waste collection.

The vehicles were officially handed over to Green Ambassadors who will manage daily waste collection.

The distribution was held here on Thursday at the Collectorate premises under the supervision of Social Welfare Department, Panchayati Raj, and Zilla Parishad. Collector Dr Venkateswar said that E-autos have been purchased for SC villages to maintain sanitation and cleanliness activities. These vehicles will be operated by green ambassadors for door-to-door garbage collection under respective panchayats. He stated under Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAGY) implemented by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, 221 villages in the district have been selected.

The aim of this scheme is to ensure that SC villages progress equally with other villages in terms of development and welfare programmes. The scheme provides central grants to support initiatives in health, education, drinking water, skill development, sanitation, and digital inclusion.

As part of this scheme, 20 SC villages in the district have now received E-autos.