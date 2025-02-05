Early detection, modern treatments help improve survival rates in cancer

Tirupati: Awareness meetings on cancer were held at Sri Venka-teswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) and S V Medical College commemorating the World Cancer Day on Tuesday.

On the occasion, SVIMS Director cum Vice-Chancellor Dr R V Kumar highlighted the importance of recognising Febru-ary 4 as World Cancer Day every year. He stated that this year’s theme, ‘United Unique’, underscores the need for a collective fight against cancer.

Dr Kumar noted that SVIMS has been offering advanced cancer treatment for over three decades, helping to change perceptions about the disease. “Earlier, cancer was feared as a death sentence, but with early detection and modern treatments, survival rates have significantly improved”, he said. He also mentioned the upcoming Can-cer Block at SVIMS, which will house five advanced opera-tion theatres and a state-of-the-art bone marrow trans-plant unit. SVIMS Dean Dr Alladi Mohan stated that the institution is not only serving the Rayalaseema region but also patients from other areas, dispelling myths and fears surrounding cancer. Dr Srinivasa Rao, Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology, elaborated on cervical cancer, its link to the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and the importance of Pap smear tests for early detection.

Dr Teja, from Surgical Oncology, expressed concern over the rising cases of breast cancer in both urban and rural India. He explained symptoms such as painless lumps, skin discoloration and nipple changes, urging early medi-cal consultation. Medical oncologist Dr Mourya Reddy stressed that lung cancer remains a leading cause of can-cer-related deaths, with smoking being the primary risk factor.

Dr Pratyusha from Community Medicine highlighted SVIMS’ Pink Bus initiative, which provides cancer screen-ing in rural areas. “Early detection can save lives and we are committed to reaching every village with screening services”, she said.

A parallel awareness programme was held at Sri Venka-teswara Medical College, where Principal Dr P A Chandra-sekharan emphasised the role of awareness in cancer pre-vention. Tirupati District Medical Officer Dr Balakrishna Naik revealed that over 10 million people die from cancer annually, making it the second leading cause of death worldwide.

Dr G Ravi Prabhu, Superintendent of Ruia Hospital, stressed that lifestyle changes and early diagnosis can prevent a significant number of cancer deaths. Retired Su-perintendent Dr T Bharati explained that cancer is the un-controlled growth of abnormal cells, often showing no symptoms until advanced stages. However, modern medi-cal advancements now allow early detection and effective treatment.