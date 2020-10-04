East Godavari: People advised to be self-reliant as Coronavirus cases heads to 1 lakh mark

Coronavirus severity continues in Andhra Pradesh with the increase of number of tests. Despite, Andhra Pradesh government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took a number of precautions against the Corona many ministers, MLAs and others are already infected with Coronavirus. The total number of corona cases in the state, on the other hand, reached 7,13,014 of which 55,282 were active cases and 5,941 died due to the virus. Meanwhile, the gradual increase in the recovery rate in the state is a factor that gives solace to the people. So far 6,51,791 people across the state have recovered and been discharged from COVID hospitals.

Meanwhile, East Godavari district has the highest number of positive cases in the state with total number of coronavirus victims there is approaching one lakh. At present, the number of positive cases has reached 99,959. Although there are a large number of positive cases registered in the district, there are currently only 9243 active cases. About 90 percent of people have recovered from the corona to be perfectly healthy.

On the other hand, East Godavari Collector Muralidhar Reddy responded over covid positive cases were approaching one lakh. He said people need not worry and advised them to maintain hygiene by wearing a mask and keeping physical distance. At present, the positivity rate in the district is only 13 per cent. The recovery rate is better in hospitals and home isolations.