East Godavari placed in orange zone

Kakinada: District Covid-19 special officer Kantilal Dande has stated if no Covid-19 positive cases registered before May 21, the district will be declared as green zone.



Participating as chief guest in the review meeting held at Collectorate on Sunday, Kantilal Dande said the lockdown would be continued till May 17 with easing of some restrictions and auto rickshaws would be permitted to ply with lockdown protocols.

He said that GSL hospital in Rajamahendravaram was designated as Covid-19 hospital. Collector D Muralidhar Reddy said that East Godavari district was placed in orange zone. Adhering to the restrictions, all shops will be open from 7 am to 7 pm in the district. However, there will be restrictions on education, hotels, places of worship, cinemas, shopping malls, cultural activates and political meetings.

He further said that they were 12 Containment areas in the district and restrictions will be enforced in those areas.

Photo Caption: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy addressing media along with Covid -19 special officer Kantilal Dande and Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi at Collectorate in Kakinada on Sunday