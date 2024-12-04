  • Menu
East Godavari police recover 450 mobile phones

East Godavari district SP D Narasimha Kishore displaying the recovered phones with their rightful owners at a special programme
East Godavari district SP D Narasimha Kishore displaying the recovered phones with their rightful owners at a special programme

Rajamahendravaram: The East Godavari District Police have successfully recovered 450 mobile phones reported as lost or stolen, marking a record recovery in the district.

District SP D Narasimha Kishore handed over the recovered phones to their rightful owners during a special event. Speaking on the occasion, SP Kishore stated that this recovery is the largest of its kind to date. In five phases, the district police have retrieved a total of 1,843 mobile phones, valued at approximately Rs 3.14 crore, and returned them to their owners.

Special teams operating under the SP’s guidance utilized the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) technology to trace and recover missing devices.

SP Kishore urged the public to make use of the CEIR application, emphasising that registering missing phones promptly increases the likelihood of recovery.

He also cautioned against using or transferring found mobile phones, stating that purchasing phones without proper bills from unidentified individuals is a punishable offense.

The SP congratulated Social Media and Cyber Crime Inspector Umamaheswara Rao and IT Core Team SI Ayyappa Reddy for their efforts in the successful recovery operation.

